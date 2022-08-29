Assam : NHRC Seeks Response From Sivasagar Police; Over Custodial Death Of Nagaland Resident 

NET Web Desk

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Assam’s Sivasagar district police, over the custodial death of a person from Nagaland.

It has sent the notice for the ATR to Sivasagar Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday and gave four weeks’ time for submitting the response.

According to the Programme Coordinator of Indigenous Lawyers Association of India (ILAI) – Tejang Chakma, the NHRC notice followed the filing of a complaint to it by the ILAI, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in New Delhi on August 25, over the death of E Henveih Phom, the Nagaland resident, due to alleged torture in custody at Geleky Police Station of Sivasagar district, just a few days ago.

Phom was arrested along with a woman on August 16 by Assam Police while traveling to Geleky. The 35-year-old resident of Anaki-C village in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district was sent to judicial custody after his arrest. He died in “suspicious circumstances” just five days later, the complaint said.

The ILAI said in its complaint that Phom’s family members claimed that the deceased was killed, as a result of being tortured while in police custody at the Geleky Police Station. The family had also claimed that he was physically fit at the time of his arrest.