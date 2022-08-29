BJP Will Return To Power With Two-Third Majority In Tripura’s 2023 Polls : BJP National President

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 29, 2022 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power with two-third majority in Tripura with full support of the people in view of the good developmental works done by the present government in these five years tenure, said party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Monday noon, Nadda said the state of Tripura has witnessed massive all round development and Tripura is shining bright as part of ‘Asthalaxmi’.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government under the guidance of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Tripura has excelled to newer heights of overall development and the state shined as part of ‘Asthalaxmi’. Allround development include huge investments in terms of infrastructure, industrial development acquired space, sports and adventure sports were promoted, organic farming was encouraged and tourism has been focused immensely. Not only state and national connectivity, Tripura has made a long jump with International connectivity with Gateway to SE Asian countries, maitri setu connecting Bangladesh and indo-bangla railway connectivity”, he added.

Citing the comparison of CPIM and Congress regimes with BJP government’s tenure, Nadda said “Over the four years, BJP ruled Tripura and at the same time, we could see the shadow of 35-year rule of CPIM government. The previous Communist government has done nothing for the empowerment of women, ignored tribal people, and exploited the youths. We saw the CPIM government and in the same way during Congress regime, promote terrorism, infiltration, insurgency, bandh and blockade order of the day, drug smuggling was thriving business here, corruption was the order of the day and caste-tensions were created. All this I am saying only to make you remember the dark days so that you remember the good bright days also.”

Sharing the developmental aspects during BJP-led government’s regime, BJP national president said “Women empowerment has been achieved in the letter of spirit. 33 percent reservation has been finalized in government jobs. The number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has increased by seven times and to convert them into reality, the state government has initiated steps like marketing, branding, training, skill development, upgradation, and updation.”

“Similarly, Mukhyamantri Sramik Kalyan Yojana was started where the talents of this state will be utilized for betterment of state and people. In the same way, opening of national forensic Science campus and investment of Rs 200 crore is the impact of double-engine governments. Moreover, I came to Agartala earlier also. I came yesterday and landed at MBB airport. This is a national airport which will mainstreaming the entire NE region and very soon, it will become an international airport,” Nadda told reporters.

He said “In Tripura, per capita income 30 percent increased. 1.30 per person per annum, these are the economic indicators, state budget was Rs 12,600 crore and now, it has become Rs 27,000 crore, initiatives taken to set up special economic zone, jackfruits, pineapples, lemon, ginger, etc has been exported to national and international markets and branding of local products. Immense developments and reforms has taken place in Health and Educational sectors, respectively.” He also highlighted of surrendering of youths leaving banned militant outfit NLFT and joining mainstream of livelihood, BRU people’s problem has been solved after 24 years, etc.

Nadda claimed “Double engine government defines double energy through which Tripura will touch newer heights of development and achieve ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’ which in turn will help in achieving ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.”

“I held meeting with BJP MLAs, ministers, tribal MLAs, MDCs, IPFT MLAs, and core committee members yesterday. Discussed in detail about the present scenario of government and party organization. In the coming days, BJP will leave no stone unturned for the peace and overall development of the state and a bright future is waiting for the state to witness,” he further added.

Earlier in the morning, BJP national president Nadda and his wife offered prayer at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur under Gomati district.