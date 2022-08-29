COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 21 New Cases & 2 Fatalities; Active Caseload Dips To 589 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 21 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 38.89%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 589. While, a total of 2,36,864 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 720 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 54 samples were tested on August 28, 2022, out of which 12 samples belonged to males, while 9 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,555. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 21 positive cases.