Do You Want Me To Bet On Losing Horse? : SFA President On Bhaichung’s AIFF Nomination

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A day after serious allegations by former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, the President of Sikkim Football Association (SFA) – Menla Ethenpa today slammed the football legend with the remark ‘Do you want me to bet on a losing horse?’.

The statement comes in the wake of Sikkim football not extending support or nomination to Bhaichung Bhutia for All India Football Federation (AIFF) President election due on September 2.

Addressing the mediapersons in sidelines with the inaugural ceremony of All Sikkim Chief Minister’s football championship 2022 in Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi district.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he stated “Do you want me to bet on a losing horse. Until now, wherever the ruling candidate is, we have a tradition of voting there. Sikkim has always voted in favour of those ruling in the centre. From the eye of politics, even otherwise, those in power, we support them as Sikkim is a small state”.

On the allegations meted by Bhaichung, SFA President countered, “It is his (Bhaichung’s) thought and intelligence. I do not have much to comment on what he has said. On September 2, at an all India level, people will come to know whether he was right or I was right”.

Responding to a query if SFA will vote in favour of Bhaichung on September 2, Ethenpa stated, “The election is yet to happen, there is still time. The vote is yet to be cast. Therefore he cannot accuse me, it doesn’t work that way. Had the vote happened then it would have been different. I didn’t know that one vote would have such repercussions, we only have a single vote. What is understood for Sikkim and Sikkim football association for the next 4 years, understanding the programme, based on the same I have acted”.

On the accusations of Bhaichung on misappropriation of funds from SFA and other allegations, Ethenpa stated, “I will be giving my further statement on September 3. It will come on behalf of SFA. Let’s wait and see how the results come on September 2. I will give my response then”.