Meghalaya : BSF To Organize Motorcycle Rally From Shillong To Delhi On September 1 

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to organize a motorcycle rally. Based on the same, a curtain-raiser event was held today at Meghalaya’s Shillong.

Altogether, 30 motorcyclists will kickstart the rally from Shillong to Delhi and the Director General of Police (DGP) – Lajja Ram Bishnoi will flag-off the ceremony on September 1 from BSF camp at Mawpat.

On their way, the participants will also interact with school children, NCC volunteers & youths residing across several cities.

This motorcycle rally envisages to inspire youths to join the BSF and safeguard the nation’s borders.