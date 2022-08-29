Meghalaya Government Forbids Establishing Casinos; Following Strong Criticism From Different Quarters 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has ruled-out the establishment of casinos across the state; after receiving strong criticism from different quarters.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong noted that the state administration has previously decided against establishing casinos in the state.

“We still lack the appropriate regulations to move forward with casinos, and moreover, we need to identify a suitable location for such move,” he said.

Recently, several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), including – Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Ri-Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), CORP and Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Ri Bhoi district constituted a Joint-Action Committee Against Casino (JACAC).

According to the KSU President – F. Kharkamni, the JAC disagreed with the state government’s decision and emphasized that other states which operate casinos are more developed than Meghalaya.

He further added that since Ri Bhoi is recognized as an “aspirational district”, therefore, the government must solely concentrate on education and expansion of government colleges here.

Additionally, the Deputy CM assured that the state administration will obtain the approval of concerned stakeholders, including – the traditional institutions, churches, NGOs, before deciding to build a casino in the future.

“We won’t even consider pursuing the concept unless we have their approval. However, the government’s position as of right now is clear : we have no intention of opening a casino,” – Tynsong reiterated.