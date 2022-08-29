Mizoram : Sports Activities Initiated Along 6 Hamlets; Effort To Strengthen Bond Between Defence Personnel & Local Populace 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the occasion of National Sports Day 2022, the Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organized various sports activities and games, including – friendly Volleyball, Badminton and Football Matches at various villages across the state.

Events were organized at Zokhawsang, New Vaikhawtlang, Kawlbem, Mimbung, Hnahlan and Ngopa hamlets as well as on Battalion Headquarters on August 29 2022.

A total of 95 locals and 69 troops of Assam Rifles participated in the same.

The aim of the events was to foster the spirit of sportsmanship and building up trust between locals and security forces. The matches were played with full enthusiasm and aggression.

The events also aimed to promote the Fit Indian Movement and to bolster the Battalion’s bond with the local populace.

The audience especially youngsters enjoyed well-contested matches which were eventually played in a best of three series. The even concluded with a group photograph as a token of remembrance for all. A vote of thanks was offered by village authorities and youths of Mizoram.