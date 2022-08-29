Nagaland : Kohima DTF Prepares Strategy To Ramp-Up COVID-19 Testing & Inoculation

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Kohima District Task Force (DTF) on COVID-19 recently held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohima – Shanavas C, IAS at DC’s Conference Hall in Nagaland’s Kohima.

Chairing the meeting, Shanavas said that at present, COVID-19 positive cases may be less in Kohima, however the DTF should meet once in a while to have an overview of the COVID-19 situation, and to be prepared with action plan in order to tackle any situation that may occur in the future. He said that the DTF would now have to focus on different categories of COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

For strengthening and ramping up of COVID-19 testing and vaccination activities in the district, the DTF deliberated on the increase of vaccination sites and to concentrate more on testing, and decided to come up with an action plan involving all the line departments and stakeholders to create awareness and sensitize the eligible beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated.

Briefing on COVID-19 vaccination status of the district, Chief Medical Officer Kohima, Dr. Tumchobeni Kikon informed that the total population of the district is 2,70,236 as per 2011 Census, however, as per head count, it is 1,75,064 and the vaccine target was set as per the head count. The district has 62 health units where first dose coverage till date was recorded as follows: 18+ years and above – 73.26%, 15 to 18 years – 56.99%, 12 to 14 years – 17.51% and 44.93% of Precautionary Dose. She also informed that the district has enough vaccines at the vaccine store as well as at the cold chain point in the district. CMO also highlighted on the vaccine coverage during Amrit Mahotsav from 15th to 25th July 2022, Har Ghar Dastak, which commenced on 1st June 2022 and a number of special sessions conducted at various session sites.

The CMO also informed that COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been created as per demand generation at all Rural Health Units and Central Armed Forces till date, however, regular session sites from Monday to Friday in the district at present are NHAK, UPHC Porterlane and UPHC Seikhazou.

On the way forward, the CMO informed that Tseminyu district has been chosen for the Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN) team to work as the district shows the lowest performing block. She said that the ISRN team will assist in areas where Medical Team alone cannot perform, especially in creating awareness.