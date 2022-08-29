Nagaland : Week-Long Training Programme On ‘Demand Driven Skill Development’ Inaugurated In Dimapur 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A week-long training for Demand Driven Skill Development Programme for the youth of Dimapur district in construction sector organized by the Department of Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Nagaland in collaboration with Zynorique Initiatives Society, started today at Dimapur Town Hall.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Joint Director, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Er. K. Wati said that the training is being imparted based on the demand to ensure more employment opportunities for the Naga youths to be self-reliant.

The Chairman of Zynorique Initiatives Society – Richard Belho, spoke about the importance of skill training for the youth to be self-dependent as unemployment problem is on the rise and the Government cannot provide jobs to everyone.

Principal of Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre in Dimapur – Er. Petehetuo Miasalhou delivered motivational speech to the trainees during the inaugural function.

District Employment Officer, Dimapur, Gideon L. Sumi who chaired the programme, informed that at the end of the training programme, the participants will be given certificates and complimentary working tools.

Altogether, 62 persons participated wherein they will be provided training on plumbing and electrical works.