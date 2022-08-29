National Sports’ Day : Sikkim Football League Kicks-Off; Initiative Aiming To Revive Football Culture 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend – Major Dhyan Chand, the ‘Sikkim Football Championship 2022’ kicks-off from today across all the six districts. In accordance with the same, a curtain-raiser event was held at Namchi Bhaichung Stadium.

The Chairman of Namchi Municipal Council (NMC) – Ganesh Rai attended the curtain raiser event as its chief guest. He was accompanied by the Chairman of Skill Development Department – Satish Chandra Rai, officials from SFA and Sports department.

This league aims to revive the football culture along the tiny Himalayan state, especially following the 2 years of dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic.

Organized by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) and Sikkim Sports Department; this league will incorporate of teams from each blocks.

According to the President of SFA – Menla Ethenpa, “For the first time in the history of Sikkim sports, Sikkim football association with the help of the Sikkim sports department has organised all Sikkim chief minister football tournament. This league will be played from block development level and gradually coming to the district as well as in the state level. There will be 135 teams participating in this league.”

“It may take about 45 days to complete this task. And on the basis of their performance from the block level to the district level and finally in the state level the winners will be promoted to the 2nd division league which will be played next year,” – he further added.

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) forwarded Rs 50 lakh for the league; as informed during a press conference held today. A total of 135 matches will be played in a one and half month-long tournament which covers all of the Block Administrative Centre, Sub divisions, and Districts. It envisages to provide a platform to the footballers, especially for the ones residing along outlying locations of the state.