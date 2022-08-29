Sikkim : Equality & Sustainability – Significant Component To Achieve Development; Claims MP – Indra Hang Subba 

NET Web Desk

The Member of Parliament (MP), Lok Sabha – Indra Hang Subba emphasized the significance of paradigm shifts in achieving development with equity and sustainability; and urged concerned stakeholders to work collaboratively explore innovative ways to attain greater advancements, while maintaining the peace and harmony of the nation.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the five-days-long 1st North East NSS Festival 2022 on Sunday, the MP noted that Northeast India is one of the most culturally diverse regions of the world, blessed with unparalleled beauty and one-of-its-kind heritage.

He stated that the North East NSS Festival will act as a huge platform to encourage and promote the diverse culture and traditions of the region.

During the event, Subba extended a rousing welcome to the contingents from the NE States; and expressed hope that the participants would share and utilize their experiences gained from the festival to strengthen cultural bonds between the states.

The function was also addressed by the Regional Director – Deepak Kumar, wherein he laid-out the objectives of the festival and the core activities of the NSS Unit in developing a sense of social and civic responsibility for the development of the nation.

It also featured an arrangement of cultural programme showcasing the culture and heritage of NE India, which was followed by life-skill training sessions and career counselling conducted by the Faculty Development Trainer, Soft Skills Consultant and founder of Skillfinity – Anjan Chowdhury.

Besides, the Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs – Karma R. Bonpo, appealed the youth to play significant role in contributing towards building a better future; and for the holistic development of the community and the nation as a whole.

The festival is being organized by the State National Service Scheme (NSS Cell) of the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs; in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports from August 27-31 in Gangtok.

More than 300 NSS volunteers, and around 50 Programme Officers from all the North East States will participate in the festival.