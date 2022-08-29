Sikkim : Temi Tea Estate Launches ‘Wild Honey’ – Organic Product Extracted Meticulously By Namchi-Based Apiculturist 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to examine potential for expanding the organic market, the Temi Tea Estate has recently introduced a new product named the organic Sikkim Himalaya’s ‘Wild Honey’ in the market.

This raw honey will be free from additives and preservatives; which is extracted meticulously by apiculturist of Namchi District.

Following the extraction, this high quality organic honey is then bottled for convenience. The consumers can find the 200 ml Sikkim Himalaya’s Wild Honey at the nearest store.

Additionally, the Estate’s portfolio incorporates of several products, including – Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Ginger Candy and the widely-recognized Organic Temi Tea.

The Estate is continually looking for new ways to diversify its product line in order to boost its recognition as a trustworthy brand both domestically and abroad.

This diversified expansion will further accelerate the estate to provide job opportunities, and establish a platform through which the state can generate revenue.