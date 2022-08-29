Tripura’s Private School Introduces ‘Bagless Saturday’ For Students

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 29, 2022 : Probably for the first time in Tripura, the Agartala Public School, a privately-run educational institution has undertaken a noble initiative of introducing ‘Bagless Saturday’ on the fourth Saturday of every month from August 27 last.

School’s Principal In-Charge Suparna Saha told Northeast Today that the authorities of Agartala Public School, English medium have taken a noble decision to support the all-round development of the students and to make them more enthusiastic about learning.

“The school is going bagless for students on the last Saturday of every month. This special arrangement has been made on the last Saturday of every month for the students of Class III to Class VIII. In other words, on the last Saturday of the month, students no longer have to come to school with bags, books and notebooks”, she added.

Saha also said “Aiming to make the school attractive to the students and make them more interested in reading and writing, co-curricular activities along with various decisions have been taken by the school authorities on the last Saturday of every month. These include – recitations, storytelling, quizzes, impromptu lectures, yoga exercises, literature sessions, sports, student songs and finally musical performances by guest artistes.”

A senior official of the School Education department told this correspondent that the government has never initiated any such decision for overall development of the state. “It is indeed a great initiative introduced by the Agartala Public School on the fourth Saturdays in every month. The School Education department will take up this initiative with the high officials and concerned minister which will gain a huge response”, the official added.

Education minister Ratanlal Nath office sources claimed that the minister had applauded the decision of this state government recognized private school located in the peripheries of Agartala city.

It is worthy to mention here that the Agartala Public School started its journey in April 2011 with seven students in nursery, two teachers and a school mother. At present, the students’ strength stands at 200 plus. Every year, the school organizes study tours at Tripura State Museum, Governor House, Airport, Heritage Parks, JICA Project office, Oxygen Park, etc.