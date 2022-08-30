Arunachal Police Confiscates Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crores From Nagaland’s Dimapur; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Arunachal Police in a joint operation with Dimapur police arrested three people and recovered 1.2 Kg of heroin worth of Rs 2.36 crores from their possession.

Identified as – Ashraf Hossain Choudhary (33), Kamaluddin (26) and Shayan Chandra (27); all these three offenders were apprehended on Sunday.

Besides, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Kameng District – Rahul Gupta congratulated the entire team, who were part of the massive operation.

The security forces have apprehended the accused Apu Venia under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in July 2022.

It came to light that Venia bought heroin (drugs) from Assam’s Sonitpur district. Thereafter, Kameng Police began creating a supply chain utilizing technical and financial records.

During their investigation into the Apu veni supply network, Kameng police identified other interstate connections. To capture Ashraf Hossain Chaudhary and learn the Modus operandi, the East Kameng police laid a trap and camped in Karbi Anglong for three days.

In a planned combined operation with Dimapur police, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary was finally apprehended on Sunday Morning, and 1200 gms of heroin was seized from his possession.

He was held while dealing with Kamaluddin, who was also arrested on the spot. A truck was impounded and the driver was arrested, when it was learned that the truck had supplied the quantity in hidden 100 soap cases to Ashraf Hosain Choudhary.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also frozen the bank accounts, which were utilized to transfer drug revenue. So far, a total of seven lakhs has been frozen, from these accounts.