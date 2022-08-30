Arunachal Pradesh : Active Cadre Of Proscribed Outfit – ENNG Held From Longding 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the security forces in a joint operation with police recently apprehended a cadre of proscribed outfit – ENNG from Zibo colony in Arunachal’s Longding District.

Based on specific inputs regarding presence of an ENNG cadre, a joint operation was launched along with state police.

During the operation, extensive search operation along the region was also carried out.

The apprehension of the active cadre is claimed to be major setback to insurgent groups operating along the region.

Meanwhile, the apprehended cadre was handed-over to Longding Police for further investigation.