Arunachal Pradesh : Concern Raised Over Garbage Dumping In Kameng River; Calls-For Better Management Of Solid Waste

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has served a notice to the East Kameng Deputy Commissioner (DC); seeking better waste management of solid wastes dumped into Kameng River.

This move has been undertaken, in response to a complaint filed by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

In accordance with this matter, the pollution board has instructed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to immediately stop dumping solid trash into Kameng river, stating that ‘solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid waste management Rules, 2016 (SWM Rules, 2016)’.

According to the Member Secretary of APSPCB – Tapek Riba, “necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter Department as per relevant rules, if it fails to follow the direction.”

The board has outlawed the throwing, burning or disposal of solid trash on streets, open public spaces or in the drains, or water bodies.

The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal in an environmentally sound manner; as mentioned by Riba in the notice.

The Member Secretary has also instructed the DC to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within one week.

Meanwhile, the YMCR has expressed its gratitude towards the pollution board for taking swift action to address the issue; and its sincere request to continue the follow-up. It has urged the DC to hasten construction of Material Recycling Facility and prevent the town from becoming more polluted.