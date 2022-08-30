Arunachal Pradesh : DIPR To Feature Short Movies Narrating Glorious History Of India’s Freedom Struggle

NET Web Desk

The Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is all set to screen two short movies – ‘Vasco Da Gama’ & ‘Rani Abbakka’; on August 30 at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre at 2.30 PM.

These short movies based on unsung heroes of Freedom Struggle featured in two episodes of ‘Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’.

This event will be graced by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu as its Chief Guest.

Rani Abbakka, the first Tuluva Queen of Ullal, had ferociously repelled the Portuguese and combated their repeated onslaught to take control of the prosperous Ullal. She was recognized as ‘Abhaya Rani’ for her bravery.

Its worthy to note that ‘Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’ is a 75-episode serial which is been broadcasted every Sunday from 9 PM to 10 PM on Doordarshan National.

The 75-episode series will narrate glorious history of India’s freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

It is being dubbed in nine regional languages along with English. The serial in regional languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese is also broadcasted on Doordarshan’s regional channels.

Starting from the landing of Vasco-da-Gama in 1498, the serial presents a rich saga of the heroes of this land. This includes tales of many unsung heroes like – Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi etc. along with famous freedom fighters like – Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama etc.