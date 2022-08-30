Arunachal Pradesh : Two Active ULFA-I Cadres Nabbed From Tirap; Arms & Ammunition Seized 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police recently apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) from Noglo village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

Based on credible inputs, the security forces launched a joint operation and nabbed these offenders.

During thorough search, the personnel have recovered .32mm Pistol 01 with Mag, .32mm Pistol 07 live ammunition from the region.

Meanwhile, the apprehended individual alongwith recovered items has been handed over to Tirap Police for further investigation.