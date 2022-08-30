Assam CM Formally Initiates Construction Of RCC Bridge In Udalguri; Effort To Improve Road Connectivity Along BTR 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to improve road connectivity within Udalguri, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today formally initiated the construction of an RCC bridge over Dhansiri River along the Udalguri-Bhairabkunda stretch.

Referring the move as a “historic occasion of road infrastructure development” for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and entire Assam, Sarma mentioned that the construction will also lead to socio-economic development along the region.

Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the residents, this stretch will also improve the road connectivity between Assam & Arunachal Pradesh.

Constructed under the North Eastern Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) for Rs 34 crores, this bridge is expected to be ready by February 2025.

This bridge will reduce distance & travel time from West Kameng district & Rupa (both in Arunachal) to Assam via Bhairabkunda.

Meanwhile, the bridge will also add a new dimension to connectivity till Tawang in West Arunachal Pradesh – an significant tourist destination.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “A historic occasion vis-à-vis road infrastructure development in BTR and entire Assam. Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people, formally initiated construction of an RCC bridge over Dhansiri River on the Udalguri-Bhairabkunda road.”

A historic occasion vis-à-vis road infrastructure development in BTR and entire Assam. Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people, formally initiated construction of an RCC bridge over Dhansiri River on the Udalguri-Bhairabkunda road. pic.twitter.com/7CpcyzTqUU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2022

“The bridge will not only improve road connectivity within Udalguri but also between Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. It will also lead to socio-economic development in the area. Constructed under NERSDS for ₹34 cr, the bridge is expected to be ready by Feb 2025. The bridge will reduce distance & travel time from West Kameng district & Rupa (both in Arunachal) to Assam via Bhairabkunda. It will also add a new dimension to connectivity to Tawang in West Arunachal Pradesh, an international tourist destination,” – he further added.