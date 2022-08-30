CBI Summons Assam Youth Congress President – Angkita Dutta; In Connection To ‘Saradha Scam’ 

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress – Angkita Dutta on Tuesday, in relation to Saradha scam.

Daughter of late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, Angkita has been asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Alipore on September 3; over the Saradha funding in ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper.

Its worthy to note that Angkita’s father & the late Congress leader – Anjan Dutta was also interrogated by the CBI; in relation to the ‘Saradha scam’ in 2014.

The ‘Saradha scam’, commonly referred to as the Saradha Group financial scandal, was a significant financial fraud that came to light in 2013.