Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Renders Assistance To Needy People, During Natural Calamities : Manipur Governor

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today lauded the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for rendering assistance towards downtrodden and needy citizens during natural calamities.

Addressing the Patron Certificates distribution function of IRCS at Raj Bhavan, the Manipur Governor asserted that the body has been extending commendable services towards wives, whose husbands have succumbed due to gun violence, cancer, HIV/AIDS.

He mentioned that “IRCS is one of internationally-known organizations, devoted solely towards philanthropic and humanitarian services. Red Cross societies around the world have been extending assistance to millions of needy citizens. It has also been endeavoring over the years, with the objective to create and foster a spirit of understanding among the people of the world.”

The Manipur Governor expressed hope that IRCS will continue delivering humanitarian services to needy people of the state.

Besides, Ganesan also flagged-off an ambulance of IRCS Manipur, with Basic Life Support System from Raj Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, the official website of Manipur Governor wrote “Happy to distribute Certificates to Patrons, Meritorious Volunteers Award Winners in a function of Indian Red Cross Society Manipur(IRCSM) at Raj Bhavan Imphal. And flagged off one Ambulance with Basic Life Support System from Raj Bhavan Best wishes to the objectives of IRCSM.”