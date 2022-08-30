Large Stash Of Drugs Seized From Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Continuing its crackdown against drug malice, the Mizoram Police has confiscated nearly 3.1 kgs of Methamphetamine (Yaba tablets) from two districts of the state on Monday.

According to police reports, the Mizoram Police on Monday intercepted one Scorpio vehicle plying from Champhai to Aizawl.

During thorough search, the security forces have impounded 1.1 kgs (10,100 tablets) of methamphetamine worth of Rs 3.3 crore in international market.

The owner of the vehicle and seized drugs – Vanlalringi (42) – a resident of Champhai District was held; and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the CID Special Branch Operation team seized 20,000 tablets/2 Kgs of suspected Methamphetamine, valued Rs 6 Crore in International market from World Bank Road in ITI veng of Aizawl.

In connection with the incident, the security forces have nabbed a Myanmar national, Malsawmdawnga (30) – a resident of Aizawl.

The accused and seized items are being handed-over to Special Narcotics PS for further legal action.