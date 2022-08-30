Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Construction Of ‘Medical Skill Hunar Hub’ In West Garo Hills 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the ‘Medical Skill Hunar Hub’ at Babadam in West Garo Hills District.

Considered as one of the largest Centre for Medical Skills across the North East region, this facility will be constructed at a cost of Rs 151.95 crores.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma noted that the concerned project was first initiated in 2020; and the idea was proposed for the construction of having a large medical skill centre for paramedical staff at Babadam, West Garo Hills District.

He informed that 10 percent of Rs 151.95 crores will be borne by the Meghalaya administration, while the remaining Rs 135 crores will be funded by the centre.

Besides, the Medical Skill Hunar Hub will also have space for 2500 students with hostel facilities, Pharmaceutical College, Paramedical College & Skill Development Centre.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Cabinet has approved the construction of the Medical Skill Hunar Hub in Babadam, West Garo Hills District at a cost of ₹151.95 Crore.”

“The Medical Skill Hunar Hub will have space for 2500 students with hostel facilities, Pharmaceutical College, Paramedical College & Skill Development Centre. This will be one of the largest Skills Centre for Medical Skills in the North East region” – he further added.