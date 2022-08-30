Meghalaya Government Considers Establishing Scientific Landfills To Improve Waste Management Across Districts

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya administration plans to set-up scientific landfills; in order to improve waste management practices throughout all districts.

According to the Minister of Urban Affairs – Sniawbhalang Dhar, nearly 200 acres of land will be required to establish a new landfill in Shillong; while 50-100 acres will be required to construct similar landfills in other districts of the state.

Addressing the mediapersons, Dhar asserted that “these will be scientific landfills. Once we get the land, the department will accordingly prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for sanctioning of funds. The estimated cost will vary for each districts.”

However, the minister refused to disclose the temporary landfill for dumping of garbage from Jowai, the district headquarter of West Jaintia Hills.

He mentioned that a report for the establishment of a permanent landfill for Jowai would soon be submitted by the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

“Three-four places have been identified and concerned authorities have visited these regions to generate awareness. However, we are yet to receive the report in this regard,” he said.

Dhar acknowledged that the department’s efforts to address the issue have been met with strong resistance from practically every sections of society.

“Its high time people realize that we are planning strategies for the convenience of the citizens. If they continue to oppose, they need to understand how the administration will function and handle their concerns,” the minister further added.