Mizoram Cabinet To Provide 15% DA To 5000 Faculties Under ‘Samagra Shiksha’ Scheme; Check-Out Key Decisions  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Council of Ministers in Mizoram today convened a meeting, to review the measures initiated along the ‘Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Draft Rules, 2022’.

During the meeting, it was decided that grapes produced within Mizoram can be processed and used for Sacramental purposes and beverages; but the sale of other liquor will be strictly prohibited.

The meeting also decided that 5000 teachers under ‘Samagra Shiksha’ shall be given 15% Dearness Allowance with Medical Allowance. It also decided that a 10% Dearness Allowance shall be given to contract employees of other departments.

Mizoram Sports Incentive Cash Award Scheme 2022 was also passed.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that under the Home department, 20 posts for the recruitment of police personnel shall be passed for Zokhawthar, Kawrpuichhuah and Zorinpui Immigration Check Posts; and that 34 Head Constable (Operator) posts of MPRO shall be promoted to Assistant Sub Inspector (Operator).