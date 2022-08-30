Nagaland BJP Lauds IT&C Department; For Bringing Transparency In Governance Through E-Services

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland has congratulated the Department of Information Technology and Communication (IT&C) for winning the prestigious “Excellence Award” in the category of ‘Enterprise Applications’ from Indian Express Group and Express Computers, on August 26 during the ’32nd Technology Sabha 2022′, held at Hotel Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.

It has lauded the efforts of the IT&C Department for developing the State Portal with advanced features which act as a single source of data sharing for Government system.

Information Technology applications such as the common Scholarship Portal, Online system in Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, State Departmental Websites, Common Service Centres (CSC), e-District Services and other Citizen Centric Services and applications has greatly improved the overall performance of governance system in the State of Nagaland.

The e-Governance initiatives under the Department of IT&C, since 2015, with its limited resources and man power, has thrived forward to prove beyond doubt that Nagaland is not behind any State when it comes to technological applications; and receiving the award in ‘Enterprise Application’ is not only a proud moment for the Government of Nagaland, but has invoked much pride and appreciation from the people of the State.