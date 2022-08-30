Nagaland : Kohima DC Calls-For Reducing Carbon Footprint & Easing Traffic Congestion Along Kohima 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima – Shanavas C, IAS has expressed concern over the exponential rise in utilization of private vehicles across Kohima town, creating immense pressure on the existing road network and traffic management.

According to an appeal letter issued by the Kohima DC, “It has also been observed that due to increased traffic congestion, there is not only an increase in air pollution leading to health hazards but loss of productivity as well.”

As a step towards reducing carbon footprint and to ease traffic congestion, the District Administration, Kohima has requested the citizens of Kohima town to adopt and practice the system of car pooling which, if practiced diligently by all while commuting from home to school and to workplace.

This move will not only reduce the acute traffic congestion by decreasing the number of vehicles on the road but more importantly, it will also lead to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, thus reducing the carbon footprint.

Therefore, considering that the shared mobility (car pool) is a tried and tested method, the District Administration of Kohima has appealed to all the citizens/residents of Kohima town to adopt the aforementioned practice and participate in making Kohima a cleaner and a greener city.