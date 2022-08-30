Nagaland : Tesenlui Council Hosts Felicitation Programme To Honour Women Athlete – Peiheiteile Esalung

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Tesenlui Council has organized a felicitation programme at Tesen Lui Council Hall of Tening, in honour of the best women athlete and gold medalist – Peiheiteile Esalung.

Peiheiteile expressed her profound gratitude to Tesen Lui Council for organizing the programme, and lauded the Peren District Athlete Association, team coach and management board members for the support and guidance throughout her successful journey.

She urged the gathering to remember Peiheiteile in their prayers even in the upcoming days, adding that she had surmounted many challenges; because of the unwavering love and support of her family, village elders, and friends.

Peiheiteile is the winner of All Zeme Olympic Assam, Manipur and Nagaland Marathon in the year 2019 held at Jalukie.

She has represented Nagaland in Northeast state level events at Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the year 2014, 2016 and 2017; and has bagged two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Peiheiteile is also a National Bronze Medallist of ‘Khelo India 2022’.