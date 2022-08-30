Sikkim : BJP Legislator – DR Thapa Appeal Citizens To Support Bhaichung Bhutia; For Ensuing AIFF President Elections 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator of Sikkim – D.R Thapa has wholeheartedly extended support towards the football legend – Bhaichung Bhutia, a name synonymous with Indian Football.

Referring him as a torch-bearer of soccer for the state, Thapa mentioned that Bhutia not only popularized the sport across the nation, but also encouraged many people to pursue it professionally.

“After innumerable contributions as a custodian of the game, he is embarking on a new journey as an administrator and is contesting as a candidate for the post of President of All India Football Federation (AIFF),” – he stated.

“In such a time, it becomes our duty to support such a visionary who has nurtured the sport through his perseverance, hard-work, sacrifice and dedication. He is our pride, not only of the state but also the country. He has indeed inspired a generation of youngsters who dream of becoming like him. Bhutia has given so much for the state and the country and now it is our duty to help him in his new endeavour so that the state and the country can produce not one but many great footballers like him,” – remarked the BJP legislator.

“As a passionate and dedicated footballer who has represented the game for close to two decades ,he is aware of the challenges , struggles and the road that must be carved to take this sport ahead. Therefore, in my opinion, he is the most well equipped and qualified candidate in the country to handle the position of AIFF President. So, I urge all the citizens and political parties in the state and the country to keep all their political affiliations aside and come together to provide full-fledged support to our icon, Bhaichung Bhutia for the upcoming AIFF elections. We all Sikkimese should be extremely proud that the son of this soil is contesting for such a prestigious post,” – he added.

“His vision and mission will surely lead to a new dawn in Indian football and it will reach heights never seen before,” – he continued.

Its worthy to note that the President of Sikkim Football Association (SFA) – Menla Ethenpa slammed the football legend with the remark ‘Do you want me to bet on a losing horse?’. The statement comes in the wake of Sikkim football not extending support or nomination to Bhaichung Bhutia for All India Football Federation (AIFF) President election due on September 2.