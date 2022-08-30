Sikkim Pays Rich Tributes To ‘Trilochan Pokhrel’ – Unsung Hero Of India’s Freedom Struggle  

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the banner ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Culture Department of Sikkim in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre Dimapur, organized a program on Trilochan Pokhral – the unsung hero of India’s freedom warrior from Sikkim; at the Community Centre of Pakyong on Monday.

The event was graced by the Chairman of Sikkim Cultural Heritage and Communal Harmony Board – Sonam Sherpa as its Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherpa apprised the gathering that when the country was striving for Independence, Trilochan Pokhral was busy advocating the people on Gandhiji’s freedom movement; in the outlying hamlet of Taraythang Pakyong. Similarly, another daughter of Sikkim – Helen Lepcha also took part in the ‘War for Independence’.

“This program gives us an opportunity to look at some of our lesser-known but equally valorous leaders who made a mark in history,” he commented.

He urged the students to learn the history of the country and value the sacrifices of freedom fighters. “It is because of their sacrifice and struggle that we are enjoying freedom today,” – added Sonam.

This program was marked by a mesmerizing performance of patriotic songs and traditional dances by Dynamic Flickers Dance Association, followed by a skit on Trilochan Pokharel by Deepak Sharma and Group.

Popularly remembered as ‘Gandhi Pokhrel’, the freedom warrior was heavily influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, especially during the Non Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements in the early 1920s and 1930s.

According to sources, he stayed with Gandhiji at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and Sarvodaya Ashram in Bihar. During his stay with Mahatma Gandhi, he used to spin the Charkha, rendered his service for the Ashram and assisted the Mahatma in his everyday tasks.

Inspired by Gandhi Ji, Trilochan too wore cotton Dhoti, with a pair of Khadau (an Indian slipper made up of wood), thus the name Gandhi Pokhrel came into existence and eventually gained popularity.