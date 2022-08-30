Tripura CM Directs Police To Initiate Strict Action Against Attackers; Irrespective Of Political Colour

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday met with the injured workers of Bharatiya Janata Party at state’s top referral hospital, Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital here in Agartala city.

In regard to this, he directed the police administration to initiate stringent actions against those persons involved in attacking more than 20 ruling party workers who were heading towards Khumulwng to attend BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s public rally on Monday last.

Reportedly, alleged supporters of ruling TIPRA Motha attacked BJP workers when they were proceeding towards Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to attend a public rally to be addressed by Nadda on Monday afternoon.

At present, more than 20 BJP workers are undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital and Chief Minister Dr Saha met with them today.

He said “Yesterday, I was in Guwahati. Receiving information of attacks, I directed the BJP state leaders to meet with the injured persons. The time when the BJP national president was in the state, such violence took place. It was unfortunate. Such violence was witnessed in the past. Our efforts are on to stop and destroy such a culture of attacks from this state. Now, I have directed our police administrative officials to initiate strict action against those involved in the attack incident irrespective of any political colour.”

On the other hand, some more people sustained grievous injuries when two vehicles collided head-on when they were returning home after attending Nadda’s public meeting at Khumulwng. They met with the accident at a by-pass route, a 13 KMs long road connecting Khayerpur to Amtali in the outskirts of Agartala city. “Among the injured, one is found to be critical. However, we hope he will recover soon while the rest are undergoing treatment”, he added.