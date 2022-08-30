Tripura : Deputy CM Unveils Coffee Table Book – “Glimpse of Tripura’s Development Since 1949” 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2022 : Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday unveiled a coffee table book named “Glimpse of Tripura’s Development Since 1949” released by the Planning and Coordination department at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, Dev Varma said “In this holy hour of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, Tripura brought out a coffee table book which is an endeavour to describe lucidly the state government’s sincere efforts with colourful photographic glimpses of the spectacular transition of the state from 1949 till date in the areas of primary, secondary and tertiary sectors highlighting the effort made by the Maharajas of Manikya Dynasty and the state government.”

Citing the vision of the present government in Tripura, the Deputy Chief Minister said “Our government always thinks of development, it is a chain reaction. This book significantly focuses on the king’s rule. Our government believes in documentation of history, if documentation is recorded then the history could be distorted. Hence, this book has everything starting from 1949 to the present day.”

“From time to time, various political parties in Tripura alleged that the ruling party is making attempts to misrepresent the actual facts. But the thing is, we never distort the facts. Our goal is ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’. Hence, the target can’t be achieved without participation of all”, Dev Varma believed.

He also said “This book also depicts the picture of ‘Rajmala’ where 184 kings ruled the state before its merger with the Indian union. In fact, Maharajas of Manikya Dynasty also contributed immensely in education and other development fields.”

Addressing the mediapersons, the Deputy CM stated that “The state government has been taking several steps to improve connectivity, strengthen and modernize infrastructure, augment power supply, improve health services, empower women, ensure welfare and upliftment of weaker sections of the society, eliminate corruption and establish good governance and this has already started to bear fruit. The state Government is focusing on inclusive development with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ which means growth of every individual, development of every part of the state with everyone’s trust and efforts.”

Dev Varma is expecting that the effort of the Planning (P&C) Department for publishing the coffee table book, highlighting the history of the spectacular transition of the state from 1949 till date will definitely be very useful to all the readers to know a lot about the small and beautiful state of Tripura.