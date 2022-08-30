Tripura : Nearly 3,945 Youths Trained Under DDU-GKY; Currently Working In Different Organizations  

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2022 : So far, 3,945 youths are working in different organizations in and outside Tripura under Deendayal Upadhyay-Gramin Kaushal Yojana. This piece of information has been revealed during a reunion programme of DDU-GKY organized by Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

The main objective of this reunion event is to reunite the former trainees, felicitate and motivate the present trainees. In this programme, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development department LH Darlong, TRLM Chief Executive Officer Dr Vishal Kumar and Additional Executive Officer Subhash Chandra Saha were present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Principal Secretary Darlong said “If the economy of the country is to be strengthened, employment arrangements should be made for the rural youth. Deendayal Upadhyay-Gramin Kaushal Yojana plays a key role in this.” He stressed the importance of employment of those trained in this scheme to the officers of the project implementation organization present at the event.

In the reunion ceremony, who were trained in this scheme and currently serving, Kumila Debbarma, Simpa Roy, Piyali Mitra, Jahangir Hossain shared their experience with all present.

On the occasion, the guests unveiled a coffee table book cover with a report on the success of the scheme. Moreover, the guests gave job offer letters to some of them. Representatives of the scheme implementation agencies in the state were also felicitated on the occasion.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Rural Development of the central government launched this scheme in 2014 for skill-based employment of rural youth aged 18-35 years belonging to poor families. The candidates are trained on various employment related courses at residential training centres for 3 months, 6 months and 9 months. As of July, 2022, 9,712 youths have been trained in the state and among them, 3,945 people are working in different organizations in the state and outside the state.