War-On-Drugs : Assam Police Confiscates 4,728 Kg Of Ganja; Neatly Concealed Under Natural Rubber Sheets 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Assam Police, confiscated nearly 4,728 kg ganja from a truck on Monday.

According to reports, these contraband substances were neatly concealed under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday. Great work! Keep it up”

Meanwhile, the Karimganj Police has expressed gratitude towards the CM, for his continued guidance in eliminating the drug malice. “Gratitude for your continued guidance Hon’ble CM Sir. We continue our efforts towards building a #DrugsFreeAssam.” – wrote the official account of Karimganj Police.

(More details awaited…)