Arunachal Pradesh : Indian Army Joins Operation To Trace ‘Missing’ Mountaineer – Tapi Mra 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government in collaboration with the Indian Army have been striving to trace the whereabouts of mountaineer – Tapi Mra, who has reportedly been missing, while on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

Tapi – the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest; has been reportedly missing with a porter – Niku Dao, since last week.

As per defence sources, the state administration has sought help from the Indian Army’s Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps in the search and rescue operations; and the defence personnel have already mounted into the operation.

Besides, two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby mode. These will be used for aerial reconnaissance of the location, with one of the team members onboard, once the weather clears.

According to the Tezpur-based Defence PRO – Lt Col A S Walia, Army’s highly-trained and motivated Special Forces and Arunachal’s Scout Teams are also being deployed for initiating ground operations in the challenging terrain.

The District Magistrate (DM) of East Kameng District – Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla noted that the two Indian Army helicopters were supposed to conduct an aerial search on Tuesday morning, but could not materialize due to inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has also prayed for the safety of Tapi Mra. Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “My prayers for safety of Shri Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who’s been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State’s Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Shri Mra.”

Its worthy to note that Mra, also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh; had climbed the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009. While, this was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam.