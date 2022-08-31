Assam Government To Hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ From September 24-26; Deliberating On Various Pending Issues 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government will hold a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ from September 24-26 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; to deliberate on various pending issues and chalking-out a future strategy to tackle such challenges.

This meeting will be participated by the cabinet ministers and senior-most Secretaries of around 57 departments. The concerned decision has been undertaken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

It has also approved the ‘Assam Appropriation Acts (Repeal) Bill 2o22’ to repeal 289 obsolete Appropriation Acts. This has been done as Appropriation Acts have become redundant after expiry of their validity period.

In order to streamline functioning of the Government, the Assam Contingency Funds Act (Repeal) Bill 2022 approved to repeal 13 obsolete ‘Assam Contingency Fund (Augmentation of Corpus) Acts enacted during 1953-2019.

The cabinet has also approved the construction of workshop and technical laboratories to be taken at 39 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in 27 districts and 22 Polytechnic Institutes in 19 districts for Rs 307.22 crore.

It will provide opportunities to 20,000 students every year to learn new technologies and prepare them to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. Besides, the Government Polytechnic Institutes and ITIs will be upgraded as ‘Centres of Excellence’.

The state government employees will also get Special Casual Leave on February 9, 10, 11; 2023; followed by a holiday on February 12 (Sunday). These employees can spend the time with their living parents/parents-in-law.

“Nayanmoni Saikia, the gold medalist in Lawn Bowls (Team Event) at recently-held Birmingham Commonwealth Games, to be appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam Police under provisions of Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, 2017-2018 (as amended),” – informed a cabinet communique.

This will encourage the youths to pursue sports as a career and recognize her achievement.

The Assam Government has also decided to repeal altogether 27 obsolete acts, through tabling of Assam Repealing Bill 2022 in next Assembly session, scheduled from September 12, 2022. These acts incorporate of – Assam Agricultural Posts and Diseases Act 1950; Assam Agriculturist Loans (Extension to United Khasi, Jaintia Hills District) Act 1963; Assam Dadans Act 1944; Assam Debt. Conciliation Act 1936; Assam Cattle Diseases Act 1948; Bengal Vaccination Act 1880; Assam Drugs (Control) Act 1950; Assam Kala-Azar Treatment Act 1949; Rural Health Regulatory Authority Act 2004; Assam Apartments (Construction and Transfer of Ownership) Act 2006; Assam Development Authorities Act 1964; Assam Municipal (Validation of Election) Act 1957; Assam Non-Agricultural Urban Areas Tenancy Act 1955; Assam Urban Immovable Property Tax Act 1969; Guwahati Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control and Prevention) Act 2006; Assam National Parks Act 1968; Assam Rhinoceros Preservation Act 1954; Assam Excise (Extension to Mizo) District Act 1961; Assam private Fisheries Protection Act 1935; Assam Cement Control Act 1953; Assam Handicraft Artisan Welfare Fund Act 1998; Assam State Industrial Relief Undertakings (Special Provision) Act 1984; Assam Industries (Sales Tax Concessions) Act 1986; Assam Press and Registration of Books (Extension to Lusai Hills) Act 1954; Assam Shramik Bahini Act 1959; Sylhet Jhum Regulation 1891.

The cabinet has also decided to amend the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 to counter unabated encroachment on over an estimated 10,897 bigha of ‘Bhoodan and Gramdan’ land. Vesting lands under the control of Assam State Bhoodan Gramdan Board to the government; providing rights to the grantees. Repealing Assam Gramdan Act Act, 1961 and Assam Bhoodan Act, 1965.

“Optimum/judicious use of Bhoodan lands post conversion to government land. Facilitate regularization of Bhoodan/Gramdan lands by aggregating into existing land banks. Settlement of indigenous occupants on Bhoodan/Gramdan lands as per the ALRR, 1886 (Settlement Rules) and Land Policy 2019. Allow government as custodian of Bhoodan/Gramdan land to take punitive/legal measures, in case of unabated encroachment/land grabbing/illegal transfer etc.” – the communique further added.