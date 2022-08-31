Courtesy Meeting Held Between Counsel General Of American Consulate – Melinda Pavek & Tripura CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2022 : The Consul General of the American Consulate in Kolkata – Melinda Pavek on Wednesday met with Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha in a courtesy call at the Chief Minister’s office, Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city. Consul General Melinda Pavek presented a memento to the Chief Minister during the courtesy meet.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues related to Tripura’s communication, education, health, culture, tourism, agriculture and agriculture related sectors, industrial potential etc. with the Consul General. The Chief Minister said that pineapples of Tripura’s ‘Queen’ variety are very tasty and famous. During the discussion, he mentioned the export of various agricultural products including pineapple of ‘Queen’ variety from the state to foreign countries.

He said that there is great potential in the development of the tourism industry in Tripura. The Chief Minister informed the Consul General about the various tourist spots including Dumboor reservoir, Narikel Kunja here. Dr Saha has also highlighted the ‘Maitri Setu’ (Friendship Bridge) constructed on Feni River at Sabroom to improve the communication system of Tripura. The Chief Minister said that in the coming days Tripura will become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

The Consul General expressed her interest in jointly working for the development of the North Eastern region including Tripura. The Consul General was accompanied by 4 government representatives during the courtesy meet.

US Consul General Melinda Pavek and Consul Officer Eric Chu also visited the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus on Wednesday. NIT Agartala Director Prof HK Sharma welcomed them. Pavek interacted with faculty members and students. The students were made aware of the opportunities of higher studies in the universities of the United States.

On Tuesday last, she also met with the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tripura State Chapter. During her first visit to Tripura, she attended ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post.

Meanwhile, the Consul General also met with the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on August 29 last at the premises of Tripura Legislative Assembly here in Agartala city.