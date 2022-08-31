COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 118 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 568 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 118 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.23%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 568. While, a total of 2,37,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 720 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 829 samples were tested on August 30, 2022, out of which 59 samples belonged to males, while 59 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,797. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 118 positive cases.