Manipur CM Felicitates Linthoi Chanambam – India’s First Judo World Champion 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today felicitated the nation’s first gold medalist – Linthoi Chanambam; during the recently-concluded ‘World Cadet Judo Championship’ held at Sarajevo.

In appreciation of her commendable victory, the state government has extended a reward of Rs 10 lakh & a memento.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Happy to meet gold medalist, Linthoi Chanambam who won the first gold medal at the recent World Cadet Judo Championship 2022 held at Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. In appreciation of her marvellous achievement, the state government has extended a reward of Rs. 10 lakh.”

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 31, 2022

Its worthy to note that the 15-year-old from Manipur prevailed over Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the final to finish on top of the podium in the women’s 57kg contest at the Arena Hotel Hills. Linthoi’s outstanding triumph made her the first from the nation to win a medal in the ‘World Cadet Judo Championship’ across any age-group.

One of India’s most promising judokas, Linthoi first showed glimpses of her talent when she won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018.

Linthoi clinched a gold medal and opened India’s medal account on the third day of the ‘Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022’ at Bangkok. She claimed her gold medal in the 63kg category of the cadet event.