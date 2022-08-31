Manipur Minister Calls-Upon Entrepreneurs To Take Benefits From Government Policies; For Revamping Industrial Sector   

NET Web Desk

The Textiles, Commerce & Industry Minister of Manipur – Nemcha Kipgen today called-upon the entrepreneurs to utilize the infrastructures, government policies and programmes to revamp the industrial sector.

Interacting with the entrepreneurs of the Takyel Industrial Estate and Nilakuthi Food Park on Wednesday, the Minister noted that the infrastructure developed by the state administration aims to facilitate the measures for entrepreneurs to further establish their business.

“This will contribute to provide employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the northeastern state,” – she added.

Meanwhile, the minister also inspected various industries operating along the concerned locations; thereby ensuring the maintenance of proper roads and infrastructure.