Manipur : Poppy Cultivated Areas Identified Through Satellite Mapping & Ground Survey 

NET Web Desk

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all segments of society, and the northeastern state of Manipur has seen an unprecedented increase in illicit poppy farming over the last five years.

In an attempt to put an end into woes of local populace and safeguard the lives of youth, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) has identified poppy cultivated regions through satellite mapping and ground survey; and appealed the masses to cooperate with police for eliminating the malice.

Addressing a press conference at Imphal West, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) – K Meghachandra pointed-out that NAB has detected the probable regions for poppy cultivation via satellite mapping and ground survey.

He further mentioned that such regions were located with assistance from the Advance Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN) under Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

“Immediate action will be taken during the survey, if the NAB detected any evidence of poppy cultivation,” he added.

Meghachandra remarked that NAB has identified most of the poppy cultivated villages; and has therefore summoned the village chief.

He further informed that under section 47 Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, any person will be taken as connivance and stern action will be undertaken against those who purposefully withholds information regarding poppy cultivation from the concerned officials.

In the meantime, preparation of poppy cultivation will be regarded as the conduct of an offence under section 28 of NDPS Act.