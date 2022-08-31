Meghalaya : VPP Chief Slams MDA Government For State’s Worst Performance In Education & Health Sectors

NET Web Desk

The President of Voice of the People Party (VPP) – Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has slammed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration for the state’s worst performance.

Addressing the induction ceremony of new members into the VPP on Tuesday, Basaiawmoit cited the NITI Aayog report which stated that Meghalaya was the worst performer in education, health index, and therefore has been designated as one of the five poor states in the nation.

“We did not form this party to make money. However, we started the party to show the populace that we have a plan for the country and its citizens. We can provide the state’s indigenous population a prosperous future through ethical politics,” – he stated.

According to Basaiawmoit, the northeastern state has the potential to be economically vibrant; only if its potential; such as – pristine beauty, mineral riches and water resources are effectively utilized.

The VPP chief remarked that he resigned from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and later from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), because the organizations strayed from their core ideals.