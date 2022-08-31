Mizoram : Arms & Ammunition Seized From Aizawl; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Continuing its crackdown, a joint team of Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (FIU), and Vaivakawn PS team on Tuesday night impounded a massive stash of arms & ammunition from Aizawl.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces intercepted a bike at Hunthar Veng near a Petrol pump; which was driven by Ramdinthara (26) – a resident of Thakthing Damveng in Aizawl; and pillion rider Lalremruati (26) – hailing from Tuikual South in Aizawl.

During thorough search, the joint team recovered and confiscated 3 nos. of .22 calibre (Local made) pistol with magazine and 1 disassembled .22 rifle (Local made) alongwith a magazine.

In accordance with the matter, a case was registered at the Vaivakawn Police Station under Section 25(1AA) Arms Act; and further probe is underway.