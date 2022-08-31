Mizoram : Health Minister Inaugurates 10 ICU Beds; Funded Under CSR Programme – “Parivartan” 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Health Minister – Dr R. Lalthangliana today inaugurated 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds with other essential equipment; funded under HDFC Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme – “Parivartan” at Aizawl Civil Hospital.

The legislator – Dr ZR Thiamsanga, Vice-Chairman of Health & Family Welfare Board, Health & Family Welfare department officials and representatives from HDFC bank were also present at the inauguration.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held at Doctors’ Seminar Room in Aizawl Civil Hospital, the Health Minister requested HDFC officials to explore possibilities in extending CSR programme to other district hospitals of Mizoram.

Apart from the 10-bedded ICU at Aizawl Civil Hospital, the HDFC Bank under it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Parivartan” have also donated Motorized ICU Bed (5), Multi Para Monitor (5), Suction Machine (5), BiPAP Machine (5), CPAP Machine (5), Ventilator (2) and Median Transport Ventilator (3) each to Lunglei Civil Hospital and Siaha District hospital on June 16, 2022.

The Bank also donated various equipment worth of Rs. 13,75,000 to the Mizoram Government, in her fight against COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. From time to time, the bank have also donated blood vents and other essential equipment to the Blood Bank of Aizawl Civil Hospital.

HDFC Bank – India’s leading private sector bank, under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan has partnered with Project Management Unit (PMU) to install a 10-bed ICU with high-quality medical equipment and essentials in Mizoram.

PMU is part of the Health Department of the state government.

The Bank will work with PMU to better equip the hospitals to fight Covid and other emergencies. It is working with Karuna Trust as implementing partner on this project, on a model designed by EGov Foundation.

This project aims to strengthen the healthcare system and provide additional capacities to handle possible variants of COVID-19. Through this project, the bank would provide a 10-bed ICU with complete range of ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, X-ray machines, ECG machine, monitors and infusion pumps and other essentials.

According to the Group Head – Business Finance & Strategy, Administration, Infrastructure of ESG & CSR – Ashima Bhat, “HDFC Bank Parivartan has worked with several state government on improving the healthcare infrastructure. The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of pressure on the healthcare system and infrastructure. The previous waves revealed the need for preparedness. Big cities as well as smaller cities should be equipped to provide quality healthcare to citizens.”

“HDFC Bank Parivartan works closely with its stakeholders. After learning about the requirement for ICU beds in the city to prepare for the subsequent COVID-19 waves or any other eventuality, we are setting this up. Healthcare is a key focus area for Parivartan. We believe in collaborating with our partners, government, and local administration to take our efforts to the next level and make a difference in the lives of the local community,” said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head, CSR & ESG.