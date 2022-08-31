Nagaland : Incessant Rainfall & Landslides Disrupt Road Connectivity In New Peren

NET Web Desk

A massive landslide triggered by incessant & heavy rainfall have snapped-off road connectivity from Nagaland’s New Peren to Chalkot Junction, which is considered to be the lifeline shortcut stretch leading to Tening Sub-division via Mbaulwa Range.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported during the time of the incident.

Its worthy to note that since the onset of monsoon season, the commuters from Tening and Nsong regions have been enduring unimaginable sufferings and miseries, owing to the deplorable road conditions.