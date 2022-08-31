Nagaland : Second Edition Of ‘Millet Festival’ Held At Meluri 

NET Web Desk

The ‘2nd Millet Festival’ organized by the Meluri Millet Sisters, in collaboration with Millet Network of India and NEN (Northeast Network) themed on ‘Celebrating common heritage for a shared, resilient future’ was held today at the Meluri Village Council Hall.

The Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) of Meluri – Phrumasie Nyuthe today graced the festival as its special guest.

He stressed on the importance of agriculture, without which, human sustenance and livelihood will be impossible.

“Millet, being known as the most tolerable crop for human health, should be preserved and production should be promoted,” – he added.

Meanwhile, the Associate Project Leader of NEN – Velazonuo Kikhi urged the populace to support millet farmers in order to improve our civilization going forward.

Earlier, exhibitions and Farmers’ Market Stall were also inaugurated along the region. Nearly, 100 people attended the festival including millet sisters, public leaders and various Self-Help Groups (SHGs).