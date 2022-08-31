‘North East NSS Festival 2022’ – Promoting Diverse Culture & Traditions Of NE India; Concludes In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The five-days-long 1st edition of ‘North East NSS Festival 2022’ organized by the State National Service Scheme (NSS Cell) of Sikkim’s Department of Sports & Youth Affairs in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports concluded today at Manan Kendra.

During the event, the Chief guest – Sonam T. Venchungpa, shared the importance of multiculturalism in encouraging dialogue between radically different cultures that have different perspectives.

“The nation’s true power lies in the hands of its youth and events such as the NE NSS Festival will further help empower the youth to chart a better future towards success and prosperity,” – he added.

He emphasized that the festival is a significant opportunity for concerned stakeholders to spark enthusiasm and life experience, and urged the youths to be proactive and avoid becoming entangled in harmful influences.

The Secretary of Denzong Agricultural Cooperative Society Limited – Karma R. Bonpo highlighted the key role of NSS in the development of the country while adding tha the core foundation of NSS is community service.

He further encouraged the youth to spread the message and awareness on achieving a drug-free society and State as a whole; and lauded the efforts of the NSS cell of Sikkim in guiding and constantly encouraging the participants throughout the events inclusive of the NE NSS Festival.