Sikkim : Lachen Hosts Workshop On Upholding Sustainable Menstrual Health Practices 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Forest & Environment Department of Sikkim, under the GEF-GOI-UNDP SECURE Himalaya project today organized an awareness workshop regarding menstrual health and hygiene at the Lachen Secondary School.

An effort undertaken in collaboration with the Lachen Tourism Development Committee; this workshop aimed to sensitize the students and faculty regarding sustainable menstrual health practices.

It intends to promote eco-friendly cloth sanitary pads which are sustainable and prevent degradation of the fragile high altitude environment.

Nearly, 35 participants attended the workshop, including students from class 5 and above and also the teaching staff.

The State Project Officer – Rajarshi Chakraborty delivered a brief introduction about the SECURE Himalaya project and it’s objectives to promote eco-friendly practices to reduce environmental degradation.

Following the introduction, the Community Mobilizer – Tashi Choden Shengna presented the basic aspects of menstrual health; and elaborated the utilization and maintenance of cloth sanitary pads.

Subsequently, eco friendly sanitary pad kits from the brand ” Ramro”, manufactured by the Sikkim Pragatisheel Nari Samity in Jorethang were also distributed to the participants.

These sanitary pads can last till three years, with proper utilization and care.

Meanwhile, the Teacher in-charge – Shyam Gurung expressed gratitude towards the SECURE Himalaya project team for raising awareness on such a crucial issue and hoped about undertaking similar initiatives in the future.