Tripura : Bye-Election Of Lone Rajya Sabha Seat To Be Held On September 22

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2022 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the by-elections of the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura will be held on September 22.

Dr. Manik Saha resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP after taking charge as Chief Minister of Tripura. The election will be held on the vacant seat on September 22.

Incidentally, elections were held in Tripura on March 31 in only one Rajya Sabha seat. In that election, the BJP candidate, the then state president of the party, Dr. Manik Saha, won. He took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 5. But, due to the change of Chief Minister in Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha has been placed in that charge.

He contested the Assembly by-elections as per rules and won in 8-Town Baradowali constituency. Then he resigned from the Rajya Sabha MP post on July 4. His resignation left the seat vacant. The Election Commission has announced the by-election in that seat. It is to be noted that the term of that Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura is till April 2, 2028.

According to the Election Commission, notification of the by-election will be issued on September 5 in that Rajya Sabha seat. The last date for submission of nominations has been fixed on September 12. Nomination papers will be scrutinized on September 13. September 15 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. The by-election will be held on September 22. Voting will be held in the lobby of the Tripura Assembly from 9 am to 4 pm on that day. The counting of votes will start at 5 pm on that day and after the counting, the Election Commission will announce the results.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed to follow the COVID-19 rules in Rajya Sabha by-elections. The commission has ordered the Chief Secretary of Tripura to confirm the matter.