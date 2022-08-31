Tripura Intends To Open More 11,000 SHGs In FY 2022-23 : Deputy CM – Jishnu Dev Varma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2022 : Aiming to open more 11,000 Self-Help Groups in current fiscal year despite of existing 37,738 SHGs across Tripura, the Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday said that the bank loans of Rs 468.75 crore has already being provided and targeted to provide Rs 230 crore to the SHGs in 2022-23 FY.

“So far, the government of Tripura with support of various banks has provided loans of Rs 468.75 crore till 2022 and Rs 230 crore will be provided more to the SHGs for empowerment of women and progress the rural economy across the state while government sanctioned Rs 302.35 crore as community investment fund (CIF)”, he added.

Dev Varma said “In case of SHGs, the number of NPA is negligible. Through this, it is crystal clear that there is loyalty among mothers and sisters engaged with various SHGs and bank loans provided to them are paid back without any hindrances.”

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) on Tuesday organized an “Orientation Programme on PRI-CBO Convergence and Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and Credit Camp for Women SHGs” at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister said “Despite of remaining busy with household chores, the women, mothers and sisters attending various programmes were found to be immensely enthusiastic. Four and half years back, when I took charge as minister of Rural Development department, there were about 4000 SHGs only in three districts. Now, there are 37,738 SHGs across the state and the government has plans to add 11,000 more SHGs in the 2022-23 fiscal year in all the eight districts.”

“The people of this state are familiar with political movements with flags and sticks only during the previous governments’ regimes. However, the present government has changed this concept and proved that movements with SHGs can also be done for developments. At present, we successfully achieved in turning SHGs formations into movement”, said Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge Rural Development department.

Citing the significance of SHGs, he said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, etc. visited the state and interacted with the members of various SHGs. The governments in the past were unaware about SHGs’ power. We know, without financial empowerment, nothing can be strengthened. Hence, our government focused on the progress of the rural economy by empowering women through SHGs.”

Praising Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, Dev Varma said “The mission has become a movement for ‘Gramin Atmanirbhar’ (Rural Self-Reliant) and ‘Women Empowerment’. I express my heartiest gratitude to the entire team of TRLM.”

In today’s programme, an amount of Rs 22 crore has been handed over to several SHGs. The Deputy Chief Minister also thanked the banks’ authorities for extending their cooperation.